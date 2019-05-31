WICHITA — The Newton Rebels summer college baseball team is off to a 3-1 start.

Wednesday, the Rebels split with the Clearwater Outlaws, losing the first game 13-5 and winning the nightcap 3-2.

Thursday the Rebels downed the Valley Center Mud Daubers 9-4 at Robertson Field at the Life Prep Sports Complex.

“We’re playing well,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “We’re executing well. We’re pitching really well. We just have to keep continuing what we’re doing. If we do that, we should be in a lot of baseball games. … We’re getting guys in and out right now, trying to get everybody their reps. We still have six guys who haven’t come back in yet — a couple pitchers and a couple of position players.”

In the first game against Clearwater, the Outlaws took a 2-1 lead through four innings. Newton came back with a three-run fifth inning, but the Outlaws put things away with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Terrell Huggins went two for two hitting for the Rebels.

In the second game against Clearwater, the Outlaws scored a run in the third inning and another in the fourth.

Newton scored a run in the first inning and two in the fifth.

Pryce Anderson drove in two runs. Drew Healy drove in a run.

Against Valley Center, Newton jumped to a 7-1 lead through four innings and held off the Mud Daubers from there. Blake Freeman went three for five hitting for the Rebels. The Rebels were aided by eight walks.

The Rebels will face the Park City Rangers at noon or 1 p.m. Saturday in a recently added game. Newton opens Sunflower Collegiate League play at 5 p.m. Monday against the Wichita Sluggers at Tabor College.

The league has expanded to 11 teams this season, including four from the Jayhawk League — The Great Bend Bat Cats, the Derby Twins, the Haysville Aviators and the El Dorado Broncos.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any harder than it was before,” Clark said. “They are just another baseball team. If you play the way you’re supposed to, you can beat anybody.”