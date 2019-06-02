Across Kansas, the deadline to file to run for city and school offices this fall is noon Monday, June 3.
In Reno County, candidates must file at the Reno County Clerk's office in the Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave.
Nine candidates — three per each Hutchinson City Council seat race — had filed as of last week. Reno County deputy election officer Jenna Fager said if one more candidate enters any of those races, it will trigger an Aug. 6 primary election. The general election is Nov. 5.
In other races, Fager noted, no one has filed. Voters will determine the winners of those races by write-in votes.
Filings in city races as of 5 p.m. Friday were:
Abbyville Mayor and three City Council seats: No filings
Arlington Mayor: Douglas Smith, Jeff Fountain
Arlington City Council, two seats: Tricia A. Fowler, Richard Loder
Buhler City Council, three seats: Candace Davidson
Haven Mayor: No filings
Haven City Council, two seats: Matthew Johnson, Mark Robinson
Hutchinson City Council/Northeast District: Lovella Kelley, Joshua R. Naiman, Jade Piros de Carvalho
Hutchinson City Council/Southeast District: Arthur F. Anderson IV, Steve Dechant, Steven Garza
Hutchinson City Council/At-large seat: David A. Inskeep, Sara Bagwell, Ceeley Williams
Langon Mayor: Dennis E. Fisher
Langdon City Council, three seats: No filings
Nickerson Mayor: Jimmie L. Gladden, Peggy L. Ruebke
Nickerson City Council/ Ward 1: Thomas Burris
Nickerson City Council/Ward 2: Jane Jenkins
Nickerson City Council/Ward 3: John E. Vetter
Partridge City Council, three seats: No filings
Plevna Mayor and five City Council seats: No filings
Pretty Prairie City Council, three seats: Barry Hendrixson, Corby Stucky, James L. White II
South Hutchinson City Council, three seats: John Fairbanks
Sylvia Mayor: Marvin L. McNett, Steve Gill
Sylvia City Council, three seats: Nathan Snelling
The Highlands Mayor: Maurice “Mo” Penny
The Highlands City Council, two seats: Butch Neel, Robert Bowman
The Highlands City Council, the unexpired term: No filings
Turon Mayor: Linda Joy Brown
Turon City Council, three seats: Christine Brown Suhler, Eydie Green, Gabriel Zongker
Willowbrook Mayor and five City Council seats: No filings.
School board races:
Hutchinson Community College/Position 1: Terry Bisbee
HCC/Position 5: Robert L. Snyder
HCC/Position 3: David Bruce Marshall
HCC/At-large position: Maurice “Mo” Penny
Hutchinson USD 308, four at-large seats: Randall Gray, Greg Meredith, Ron Fisher, Valarie Gibson-Smith, Lance Patterson
Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309/Position 1: No filings
USD 309/Position 2: Dan Schweizer
USD 309/Position 3: Valorie Garcia
USD 309/At-large position: Jason Ontjes, Keith Rohling
Fairfield USD 310, four at-large seats: Jason Smyth, Luke Bauman, Eric Kennedy, Steven C. Westfahl, Morgan L. Haumont, Jennifer Pugh, Jim Combs
Pretty Prairie USD 311, four at-large seats: Pete Haflich, Leon McDaniel, Daniel Kristek, Jeffrey M. DeFrain, Jeffrey Welker, Sarah Kate Krehbiel, Priscilla Hoyt, Makele Goering
Haven USD 312/Position 1: Bryce Matteson
USD 312/Position 2: No filings
USD 312/Position 3: John Whitesel
USD 312/At-large position: Jessica Schmidt
Buhler USD 313/Position 1: Tim Lackey
USD 313/Position 2: Miranda Engelken
USD 313/Position 3: Matt McCabe
USD 313/At-large position: Todd Carr, Matt Atherton