Hear authors discuss 'Kansas Guidebook 2'

WaKEENEY — Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe, of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, spent four years going to every one of the 626 incorporated cities in Kansas. The result of their research journey is "The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers."

At 2 p.m. June 9, Penner and Rowe will come to the Trego County Historical Society Museum in WaKeeney to present “Exploring the Nooks and Crannies of Kansas.”

“We will take the audience on a picture journey throughout the state sharing road trip ideas and telling stories about our adventures. From restaurant suggestions to art, architecture, history, geography and more, we’ll give you a sampling of what to see in Kansas and share tips on how to explore," Penner said.

After the program, the co-authors will sign and sell the "Kansas Guidebook 2."

Experience senses in Manhattan

MANHATTAN -- Taste of Downtown will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in downtown Manhattan. The ticket price is $45.

A delicious local experience, admission provides offerings from multiple local restaurants for one price, as guests spend the evening sampling the best that downtown Manhattan has to offer. For information: downtownmhk.com.