In the past few weeks I've heard several people tell me the people who come to Priscilla's Pet Pantry '”shouldn't have pets if they can't afford them.”

That wasn't always the case, I have spoken to some people and when they got the pet they were able to afford it. Then they were laid off their job, their hours were cut or the pet's owner never returned to pick up their pet. The people who come to Priscilla's Pet Pantry are the working poor, they have jobs, after they pay their rent and utilities there isn't much left over for their pet. Remember there are many places for people to get food but none I know of for animals. A couple came to get food for their dog explained they got their own government commodities then shared some with their pet. Not only did they not get enough to eat but human food doesn't have the same nutritional value that pets need in their diet. There was also the woman whose son was autistic and she suffered from PTSD. Her lab helped her to cope and the dog was the only “person” her son related to.

It has been scientifically shown that petting an animal will lower a person's blood pressure. Often after a person has had a rough day the unconditional love an animal shows is gratifying to see. I have been there. I've heard many “bless yous,” “we appreciate what you do,” “I don't know what I would've done without you people.”

We work with the local Animal Shelter to make sure every owner has the lawful number of animals. Many local businesses and veterinarians have donated. One lady makes pet toys and beds as a way to give back to Priscilla's Pet Pantry. To show their appreciation people have given us potato salad, apple pie, donuts, we've met some of their pets. We're located at Trinity Episcopal Church 400 W. Ash, Please donate or volunteer! Remember how much your pet means to you!

— Carol Turner, Coordinator of Priscilla's Pet Pantry an outreach of Trinity Episcopal Church, El Dorado