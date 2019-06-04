Why the dislike and hatred?

Maybe it's because I'm not a Kansas native, having spent my life in Michigan. I don't understand the dislike, almost hatred, of Hispanics, that I see here in Kansas (and the White House).

The state of Kansas, and especially Newton, owes a great debt of gratitude to Hispanics and the hard work they have done on the railroads and building the infrastructure in the state.

So they tend to vote Democratic in a Republican state. Instead of trying so hard to prevent them from voting, perhaps Republicans should work to convert them.

During the campaign for governor I was always wishing I would see Kris Kobach so I could ask him what had happened in his life to make him so thoroughly against Hispanics. His dislike was so blatant it was almost sad.

Lest we forget, at one time all of us had ancestors who were immigrants, hoping to make a better life for themselves and their families. And history shows that other immigrants were hated and feared, including Irish, Chinese, Eastern Europeans, etc.

No one works harder or does nastier jobs than Hispanics, working their way to success.

Few may agree with me, but I believe in open borders. How many cures for cancer or AIDS have not been found because someone was not allowed to enter the U.S.

Would you like to pick lettuce or strawberries, clean toilets in hotel rooms, scrub floors, etc.? There are people for every job and we need people willing to do those and other difficult jobs. They come here to work, not get welfare. Applying for welfare can get them deported.

Please, could we not try to welcome all immigrants, help them succeed, and let them join our communities to work, pay taxes, and contribute to the betterment of our great city and state?

— Laurie Hartke, Newton