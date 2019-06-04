At Hutchinson’s Siemens Gamesa plant, they’re preparing for the arrival of a monster.

That’s how plant manager Danilo Bezerra described the size of the company’s newest product, a 4.5-megawatt wind turbine nacelle.

The new turbine is “at a minimum, 60 to 70 percent heavier than the 2.3,” Bezerra said, referencing the semi-truck-sized 2.3-megawatt workhorse that the Hutchinson plant has built about 4,000 of since it opened in 2010.

The 4.5, which will go into production here later this year and into serial production by spring, might be closer to the size of a houseboat.

It’s so heavy, in fact, that the plant has to manufacture and ship it in multiple parts, rather than as a single unit like the 2.3. It’s then assembled on site.

The machine’s drivetrain is wrapped and shipped as one unit, the boxlike nacelle enclosure as a second, and the hub, which attaches the turbine blades to the nacelle, as a third.

From 1 to 5

Just three years ago, the plant made primarily one turbine. Soon it will be making five.

While each machine is different, they’ve created mixed production lines capable of manufacturing a pair of different turbines on each line. Each track has a different number of build stations that the turbines move through.

“Where we are now, here at the plant we have three independent product lines,” Bezerra said. “Right now, one product line is the 2.7/2.9 (megawatt). The second one is 3.4/4.5, and the third, the 2.3.”

“Hutchinson today is the only facility in the combined company footprint, on the nacelle side, that builds the legacy products for both companies,” Bezzera noted. “Hutch is the only one.”

The plant briefly also manufactured a direct drive turbine, but it was phased out shortly after the merger of Siemens Wind and Gamesa.

The newest turbine, besides being larger, is also about 50 percent more complex, Bezerra said, so it will also take longer to build. He estimated it would take 1½ to 2 weeks to produce one.

The plant currently employs about 280 full-time employees on the manufacturing line. Once the new turbine is in full production in 2020, they expect to grow again by 30 to 35 people, Bezerra said.

“Next year we’ll definitely be above 300,” Bezerra said.

“This absolutely fits our strategy,” said the 32-year-old plant manager, who is originally from Brazil and moved up to management from the production line. He’s been the manager here since 2016. “We’re proving Hutchinson has the capacity, the ingenuity, and all the competency to build what our customers need.”

The industry continues to call for more massive turbines that can produce more power from a smaller footprint. Each turbine, however, has its markets, based on conditions specific to that market, particularly the quality of its wind.

Sharing the wealth

“This turbine is a global turbine,” Bezerra said. “It’s intended to be built in Hutchinson, in Spain, and China. All three locations now have the capacity to build it. Hutchinson can be the most competitive source of that one for us, but it doesn’t mean Hutchinson will build 100 percent of them. Different factors determine where they’re made, such as the capacity of production and logistics.”

Blades for the new 4.5 — which include a rotor diameter of 132 meters for high-wind conditions and 145 meters for moderate wind with lower noise emissions, according to the manufacturer’s website — are not being made in Iowa, where most blades for other turbines manufactured in Hutchinson were from.

That’s because that plant is at maximum capacity, Bezerra said. Instead, a third-party company will manufacture them, Bezerra said.

While it will get twice the power of the 2.3, it’s not quite double in size.

“It’s not one-to-one,” Bezerra said. “Some components we’re able to hold load levels and stress levels of the machine. Others need adjustment. But those are design questions.”

Having a larger rotor, which longer blades, enables the machine to capture more wind at sites with lower wind speeds, he said.

People often ask him, Bezerra said, whether they’ll have to expand the size of the Hutchinson plant as turbines get larger. He noted, however, that other constraints control the physical size of the turbines more than the plant’s size.

“Bridge heights and the width of roads, road weight capacities and the availability of trucks that can carry them” are all limiting factors, he said. “The challenge in manufacturing is to adapt to those constraints in ways that allow us to be competitive. One of the ways is to do this in modular design. The challenge always starts with design; understanding your constraints and designing around them.”

Prepping for production

In June, seven to 10 Hutchinson plant employees will travel to Spain, the headquarters of Siemens Gamesa and where it is already making the 4.5, to learn how to build the company’s newest and largest onshore wind turbine.

After four to six weeks of hands-on training, that staff, as well as some specialists who will come over from Spain, will then train others on the Hutchinson line.

While each employee generally works on a specific turbine and becomes expert at its manufacture, most employees are cross-trained to be able to move to different product lines as needed, Bezerra said.

The prototype of the 4.5 was unveiled in Spain just three months ago, and the company has already sold enough units worldwide to generate 1 gigawatt of power. Those include at least three projects in the U.S., involving 126 turbines, which will likely be supplied by the Hutchinson plant.

“The American region, including Latin America, is the best-selling market for the machine,” Bezerra said.

The plant, meanwhile, has also been gearing up for the change.

The company has made continuous improvements at the plant, but in the past year alone it invested about $6 million in capital improvements, Bezerra said, installing new equipment, such as larger overhead cranes; purchasing specialized equipment; and redeveloping its production lines.

“The line is 100 percent different than projected when we started this,” Bezerra noted, with employees “who do this constantly” helping modify the plan that engineers drafted on paper so that it is more efficient.

The investment wasn’t just for the 4.5, but will enable its manufacture here, Bezerra said.