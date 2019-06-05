HUTCHINSON — Richard Alan ‘Dick’ Scrogin, 83, died May 31, 2019. He was born January 12, 1936, in Wichita, the son of L. Chandler and Dorothy V. (Carrier) Scrogin.

Dick graduated from St. John High School in 1954 and Kansas State University in 1959. He served in the Air National Guard from 1958-1967. Dick worked as an architect associate for several local firms. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Tau Sigma Delta (architectural honorary), KSU Alumni, life member of NRA and KSRA, and Park Place Christian Church. Dick loved his 30th street coffee group, photography, hunting, art, model airplanes, and puttering in his shop.

On June 2, 1959, he married Dee Anne Oberg in St. John. They shared nearly 60 years of marriage. She survives.

Also surviving are sons, Scott (Tara), Omaha, NE, David, Orlando FL, and cousin Scott Royer, Greeley, CO.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Joe Koelsch.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Park Place Christian Church, 2600 N. Adams, with Pastor David Dubovich officiating. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the church or Hutchinson Animal Shelter, where he got his beloved Annie, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.