A week after a tornado ripped through southern Leavenworth County, county officials plan to forego a monthly test of outdoor warning sirens.

A week after a tornado ripped through southern Leavenworth County, county officials plan to forego a monthly test of outdoor warning sirens.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management officials typically test the sirens the first Wednesday of each month. Deputy Director Kim Buchanan said the sirens will remain silent today unless there is a real emergency.

The sirens were sounded May 28 as an EF-4 tornado passed through the Linwood area.

The tornado resulted in only minor injuries in Leavenworth County. But officials estimate property damage in the county exceeds $26 million.

Residents are still cleaning up from the tornado.

Recent events were cited as one of the reasons for canceling the monthly siren test.

Buchanan also noted there is a real threat of severe weather this week.

Buchanan said four of the county’s outdoor warning sirens are located in the path of the May 28 tornado.

Since power has been restored to the area, radio frequency tests have indicated these four sirens are still functional. But Buchanan said the sirens will be inspected.

Buchanan noted that the sirens are designed only to provide warning to people who are outdoors.

A National Weather Service forecast for Leavenworth indicates there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR