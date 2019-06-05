Volunteers are needed this next school year for a mentoring program in Wellington schools.

The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas is partnering with the United Way and local schools to recruit individuals who will meet one-on-one with students over lunch in Wellington elementary schools and the middle school.

Lunch Buddies, a national program, has been in place in Wellington schools for several years, but this past year, there was nobody to recruit volunteers. Basically, the only people serving as mentors were people who had served the previous year and stayed on the next year without being asked, Chris Gilmore, MHASCK recruiter for the program said.

“This year, we’re trying to get ahead of the game and make sure there are enough people to fill the needs of the schools,” Gilmore said.

The schools provide lists of children they believe would benefit from Lunch Buddies. Volunteers have to pass a background check and are trained to work with kids, Gilmore said.

Program coordinators are looking for “anybody who loves kids and can pass a background check and can give an hour of time,” Gilmore said.

Studies have shown that children who have mentors are 50 percent less likely to skip school or do drugs, Gimore said.

“Part of the goal is to put positive voices in those kids’ lives besides their families,” Gilmore said.

He added that increasing school attendance and decreasing behavioral problems are also goals.

“Wherever Lunch Buddies happens, schools are happy to bring it back the next year,” Gilmore said. “They see the difference it makes in kids.”

Having a friend who is not a teacher or administrator spend time with a student gives that child “a sense of dignity. It elevates their self-esteem,” Gilmore said.

Anyone interested in being a Lunch Buddies volunteer can contact Gilmore at 620.899.3399 or email him at chris.gilmore@mhasck.org.

