Daniel J. YoNash, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Wellington, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.

YoNash joined Edward Jones in 2012 and has served investors in Wellington for the past 3 years. In addition, he is active in several local groups, including Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Edward Jones currently employs 45,000 associates in all 50 states and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm's 17th limited partnership offering in its 97-year history.

"I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm," said YoNash. "I enjoy working for Edward Jones, and I am very proud of the way we do business and the way we treat our clients." The Jones Financial Cos. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership.

The Jones Financial Cos. owns Edward D. Jones & Co., LP, which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, EDJ Leasing Co., the Edward Jones Trust Co., and its international financial services subsidiary, Edward Jones Canada.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.