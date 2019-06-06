The City of Ottawa has selected Interim Chief Adam Weingartner as the next police chief of the Ottawa Police Department, city officials announced Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Adam was selected as the next chief of police,” City Manager Richard U. Nienstedt said. “Chief Weingartner is well-qualified and well-known in the community and has proven his ability to lead the department and achieve the high standards expected by the community, the employees of the department and me. I look forward to working with him on a daily basis as he and the entire department continue to provide exceptional law enforcement services to our community.”

Weingartner is a graduate of the 262nd session of the FBI National Academy and a graduate of the 2009 Kansas Police Administrators Seminar. He has an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York-Canton, a certificate in leadership studies from Fort Hays State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Christian College of Kansas. He is a graduate of Leadership Franklin County and served on the Board of Trustees from 2012-2015. He is the secretary/treasurer for the Capitol Area Major Case Squad (M-Squad) and is a member of the Kansas Peace Officers Association, Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI National Academy Associates and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I am honored to be selected as the next police chief,” Weingartner said. “Thank you to the city manager, Ottawa City Commission, the citizens of Ottawa and the employees of the department for their trust in my abilities to lead this great organization. I am excited to lead this dedicated group of public servants and watch the organization grow.”

Weingartner served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Riley completing his service at the rank of sergeant. Originally from Greenfield Center, New York, Weingartner has lived in Ottawa since 1995 when he joined the police department. He and his wife, Staci, have two teenage sons, who attend Ottawa schools.

“I can’t thank my family enough for their support during this process. Without them, none of this is possible,” Weingartner said.

Nienstedt said the process to select the next police chief included advertising the position and an interview panel.

“As I said when Chief Weingartner was appointed as the Interim Chief-it is a high priority to not only select a chief with the skills possessed by former Chief [Dennis] Butler, but who is also committed to continuing the community involvement and outreach that is done by the entire police department with our citizens — Chief Weingartner is that person and will do great work to continue the traditions of exceptional policing to this community.”