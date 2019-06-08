May was the wettest month in Kansas history.

The Kansas State University Weather Data Library says average rainfall in May was 10.26 inches, the wettest month on records going back 125 years.

The Kansas News Service reports the deluge broke the previous record set in June 1951.

In addition, 19 weather stations recorded monthly totals of more than 20 inches.

The rainfall was uneven but followed typical patterns of being drier in the west and wetter in the east. Southeast Kansas stations averaged 17 inches in May, while west central Kansas stations averaged only 5.31 inches, which is still 175 percent of normal rainfall for the region in May.

The amount of water moving through the state was the highest the U.S. Geological Survey's Kansas Water Science Center has ever seen.