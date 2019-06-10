Kansas to see ultra-distance cyclists

GARDEN CITY — Bikers will speed through southwest Kansas this week, and for weeks to come, as part of the Trans American Bike Race, a 4,200-mile ultra-distance cyclist trek stretching from Oregon to Virginia.

Every year, riders roll through Kansas, generally entering from Colorado on Kansas Highway 96 and traveling through Leoti, Scott City, Rush Center, Larned, Hutchinson, Newton, Eureka, Chanute, Girard and Pittsburg. Riders tend to travel individually, rather than in groups.

The race can be dangerous for cyclists — just last year, a biker was killed in Wichita County after being struck by a vehicle. Kansas laws require motorists to treat cyclists like any other vehicle on the road, including moving over and passing at a distance of at least three feet.

For more information about the race, route details and GPS tracking of participants, visit transambikerace.com.

Driver accused of leaving scene of accident

TONGANOXIE — A man was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at Kansas 16 Highway and 228th Street.

The suspect, a 55-year-old Valley Falls man, reportedly was driving a Ford F-250 truck on K-16 when he struck the back of a Dodge Ram van. The impact forced the van off the road and the vehicle struck a guardrail, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The van’s driver, a 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., man, struck his head during the crash. He also suffered minor leg injuries. He refused to be transported to the hospital by Leavenworth County EMS, according to Sherley.

The suspect was found nearby and arrested for allegations of various traffic-related offenses. The case is being referred to prosecutors for possible charges.