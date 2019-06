Several Hutchinson and Buhler soccer players received all-league recognition this season.

In the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I, Hutchinson forward Josie Hallier earned first-team status.

Midfielders Annie Weesner and Harlie Wilson and defender McKenzie Ontjes were second-team all-conference picks for the Salthawks.

Goalkeeper Meredith McKinney garnered honorable mention for Hutchinson.

In the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division III-IV, four Buhler players were first-team selections. They included forward Alex Hutton, midfielder Maggie Epp, defender Payton DeMeyer and goalkeeper Jessie Ferneau.

The Crusaders received honorable mention with forwards Aliyah Fredrick, Aubrey Tanksley and Hali Eddy; midfielders Amaleigh Mattison and Daycee DeWindt; and defenders Alexis Marchione and Carly Ogburn.

Buhler's Randall Rank was named the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division III-IV Coach of the Year.

ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL LEAGUE DIVISION I

LEAGUE MVP: Cammie Davis, Maize.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Paul Burke, Derby; Trey Crow, Salina South.

FIRST TEAM: Payton Eskridge, Maize, forward; Josie Hallier, Hutchinson, forward; Brooke Renshaw, Salina South, forward; Alyssa Rowland, Derby, forward; Cammie Davis, Maize, midfielder; Morgan Fischer, Salina South, midfielder; Marah Franke, Derby, midfielder; Yazmin Puentes, Campus, midfielder; Missy Baker, Salina Central, defender; Monique Fair, Salina South, defender; Heather Mills, Derby, defender; Hailey Stiverson, Maize, defender; Lizzy Franco, Salina South, goalkeeper.

SECOND TEAM: Gabby Chavez, Campus, forward; Alex Liles, Salina South, forward; Callie Sanborn, Salina Central, forward; Mallory Stegman, Maize, forward; Mina Chapman, Maize, midfielder; Megan Crist, Newton, midfielder; Sophia Ginther, Salina Central, midfielder; Sydney Nilles, Derby, midfielder; Annie Weesner, Hutchinson, midfielder; Harlie Wilson, Hutchinson, midfielder; Cheyenne Busker, Maize, defender; Giselle Fierro, Campus, defender; McKenzie Ontjes, Hutchinson, defender; Logan Riley, Derby, defender; Lilly Koehn, Maize, goalkeeper.

HONORABLE MENTION: Britney Bayer, Derby, forward; Jordan Crone, Derby, forward; Kourtnee Davis, Maize, forward; Brooklynn Needham, Salina South, forward; Arianna Campos, Newton, midfielder; Reina Cline, Maize, midfielder; Madalyn Crow, Salina South, midfielder; Callahan Figgs, Salina Central, midfielder; Kylee Harman, Campus, midfielder; Anita Phanthavong, Campus, midfielder; Nayeli Reveles, Maize, midfielder; Giselle Vielmas, Derby, midfielder; Kaylee Wilcox, Maize, midfielder; Minerva Martinez, Salina Central, midfielder; Aurora Castillo, Newton, defender; Grace Harrison, Campus, defender; Abby Miller, Salina South, defender; Alayna Runck, Maize, defender; Maddy Welch, Derby, defender; Whitney Young, Salina South, defender; Elizabeth Baalman, Campus, goalkeeper; Hannah Abou-Faissal, Derby, goalkeeper; Mackenzie Nutter, Salina Central, goalkeeper; Meredith Kinney, Hutchinson, goalkeeper.

ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL LEAGUE DIVISION II

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Angela Palmer, Maize South.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steen Danielsen, Valley Center.

FIRST TEAM: Angela Palmer, Maize South, forward; Emma Franklin, Eisenhower, forward; Kaitlin Erwin, Eisenhower, forward; Cassandra Moeder, Andover Central, forward; Haley Sparks, Valley Center, midfielder; Jayda Wyatt, Eisenhower, midfielder; Emily Breault, Valley Center, midfielder; Kaylee West, Maize South, midfielder; Kelsey Ray, Valley Center, defender; Hannah Schaffer, Eisenhower, defender; Alyssa Kubick, Andover Central, defender; Kyler Dunahm, Maize South, defender; Kyrah Klumpp, Valley Center, goalkeeper.

SECOND TEAM: Rylee Loyd, Eisenhower, forward; Braelea Franks, Eisenhower, forward; Brandy Barron, Arkansas City, forward; Sierra Amaya, Maize South, forward; Baileigh Pepper, Andover, midfielder; Alyssa Hutchinson, Goddard, midfielder; Kinsey Logan, Goddard, midfielder; Morgan Blackwell, Eisenhower, midfielder; Eliya Deckinger, Andover Central, defender; Madison Loyle, Andover, defender; Jessica Sharp, Valley Center, defender; Lexi Jack, Eisenhower, defender; Abbey Wilks, Maize South, goalkeeper.

HONORABLE MENTION: Lexie Eddy, Valley Center, forward; Angie Ramirez, Arkansas City, midfielder; Karen Rodriguez, Arkansas City, midfielder; Ellie Messenger, Arkansas City, midfielder; Noelle Schumann, Andover Central, midfielder; Tracy Orgera, Andover Central, midfielder; Malia Flores, Andover Central, midfielder; Ellie Geoffroy, Andover Central, midfielder; Grace Wilson, Andover, midfielder; Elizabeth Vetter, Andover, midfielder; Meagan Myers, Andover, midfielder; Lydia Parks, Maize South, midfielder; Natalie Amaya, Maize South, midfielder; Lexia Vincenti, Maize South, midfielder; Vanessa Aguilar, Valley Center, midfielder; Allie Riedl, Arkansas City, defender; Addy Buster, Andover Central, defender; Molly Wackerly, Andover Central, defender; Tatum Dennis, Andover, defender; Braelyn McSparen, Andover, defender; Rebecca Endsly, Andover, defender; Abby Bachman, Eisenhower, defender; Megan Bay, Goddard, defender; Amy Thimmesch, Goddard, defender; Mia Long, Maize South, defender; Mackensie Meyer, Maize South, defender; Allison Jarman, Maize South, defender; Cheyenne Lisle, Valley Center, defender; Paige Strausberg, Goddard, goalkeeper; Emma Massey, Andover, goalkeeper; Reagan Branch, Arkansas City, goalkeeper; Brayden Wheatley, Andover Central, goalkeeper.

ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL LEAGUE DIVISION III-IV

LEAGUE MVP: Maddie Reed, Collegiate.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randall Rank, Buhler.

FIRST TEAM: Alex Hutton, Buhler, forward; Kenzee Godwin, McPherson, forward; Claire Hedlund, McPherson, forward; Michaela Seahorn, Winfield, forward; Brooklyn Hunter, Circle, midfielder; Maggie Epp, Buhler, midfielder; Maddie Reed, Collegiate, midfielder; Hannah Hageman, McPherson, midfielder; Noel Hawkins, Circle, defender; Grace Myears, Mulvane, defender; Payton DeMeyer, Buhler, defender; Michaela Bowers, McPherson, defender; Jessie Ferneau, Buhler, goalkeeper.

SECOND TEAM: Carson Soto, Circle, forward; Kolbie McDaniel, Mulvane, forward; Paige Henry, Collegiate, forward; Riley Ruffin, Collegiate, forward; Lana Chase, Circle, midfielder; Emma Kolbe, Mulvane, midfielder; Jaycee Burghart, McPherson, midfielder; Belle Alexander, McPherson, midfielder; Addie Divine, Circle, defender; Sallie Lair, Collegiate, defender; Mia Estivo, Collegiate, defender; Lauren Hein, McPherson, defender; Katie Kanaga, Mulvane, goalkeeper.

HONORABLE MENTION: Aliyah Fredrick, Buhler, forward; Aubrey Tanksley, Buhler, forward; Hali Eddy, Buhler, forward; Sophia Yoakum, Collegiate, forward; Lexie Rose, Rose Hill, forward; Anna Nason, McPherson, forward; Chloe Wells, Augusta, forward; Hallie Buckingham, Augusta, forward; Emily Randall, Winfield, forward; Emma Anderson, Mulvane, midfielder; Carson White, Mulvane, midfielder; Mady Tharp, Mulvane, midfielder; Amaleigh Mattison, Buhler, midfielder; Daycee DeWindt, Buhler, midfielder; Emma Truxal, Collegiate, midfielder; Sydney Lair, Collegiate, midfielder; Daphne Carrillo, McPherson, midfielder; Porsha Zweifel, Augusta, midfielder; Anna Ross, Winfield, midfielder; Leann Taylor, Circle, defender; Alexis Marchione, Buhler, defender; Carly Ogburn, Buhler, defender; Nichole Stevens, Collegiate, defender; Bekah Harris, Collegiate, defender; Mary Wurm, McPherson, defender; Sydney Achilles, McPherson, defender; Makenzie Childers, Augusta, defender; Sydney Russell, Winfield, defender; Kodi Salsman, Winfield, defender; Camden Humphreys, Winfield, defender; Ashley Soderlund, Circle, goalkeeper; Elizabeth Barker, Circle, goalkeeper; Nicole Bledsoe, Collegiate, goalkeeper; Reagan Evans, Rose Hill, goalkeeper; Chloe Mahan, El Dorado, goalkeeper; Riley Hett, McPherson, goalkeeper; Lakyn Schieferecke, McPherson, goalkeeper; Kariana Thies, Augusta, goalkeeper.