Once you own the record, the best you can do is keep adding to it.

Daniel Craig of Gypsum added to his remarkable total of first-place finishes at the Festival Fitness Five on Saturday morning, running to his ninth victory in the annual road race, all in the last 14 years.

Craig covered the five-mile course through the streets of Salina in 26:58.

The event is held each year in conjunction with the Smoky Hill River Festival and Saturday marked the 40th edition of the race.

“It’s always been a fun race for me and Brandon (Martinez) did a great job,” Craig said, referring to the Festival Fitness Five race director. “One of the nice things is you’ve got the races and the walk and the kids events, so it is really a nice community event.

“It’s always fun to have a lot of guys come back that I’ve run against in the past, and then this year there were a lot of current Southeast of Saline runners. This was the first road race I ever ran so I try to make it back and run if I can.”

It was Craig’s third title in four years, finishing second to Joe Moore of Keats at last year’s race. When Moore won in 2018, it ended a string of 10 consecutive years where the race title went to either Craig or former Salinan Aaron Davidson.

Craig has held the record for most race titles since 2016 when he won his seventh, breaking a tie with six-time champion Kirk Hunter of Colby. Craig added to it with his eighth win in 2017.

He has now finished in the top three at this race for 19 consecutive years and in each of the last 12 years (since 2008) he has finished either first or second.

In the 14 races since winning his first title in 2006, here are Craig’s totals: nine titles, four runner-up finishes and once placed third.

Runner-up to Craig on Saturday was former Salinan Tristan Irish, a Salina South graduate who now makes his home in Wichita. Irish, 22, finished in 28:10, only a second in front Caleb Biles in third place.

“We went our fairly conservative the first mile and I took the lead about a half mile or three quarters of a mile into the race,” Craig said. “From there I focused on consistent splits.

“We had a great day and almost a perfect day for running. It was a little breezy on Fifth Street going out but otherwise it was pretty much perfect weather.”

Craig, 38, is a Southeast of Saline alumnus and the top eight in the men’s race included three current high school runners from Southeast: Dominic Jackson in fifth place (28:45), Dylan Sprecker in sixth (29:07) and Luke Gleason in eighth (30:01).

“This is the 40th anniversary of this race so it is one of the older races in the state of Kansas,” Craig said. “It’s a pretty remarkable history and tradition, considering how long it has been successful and how long it has continued.”

First place in the women’s five-mile race went to Cortnie Klingzell, a first-time champion from Prairie Village. Klingzell, 37, finished in 31:31, nearly a minute in front of Jentrie Alderson of Salina, who will be a sophomore this fall at Salina South High School.

Third place in the women’s race was Bridget Brown of Assaria, finishing in 33:13. Defending champion Melissa Smith of Salina placed fourth in 33:26.

Winners of the two-mile races were Erin Spreer of Manhattan and Luke Wegenka of Salina. Spreer won the women’s race in 12:14 and was followed by Meghan Wolfe of Garden Plain in second (13:09).

Wegenka’s winning time in the men’s two-mile race was 11:22, with Trail Spears of Salina taking second in 11:43.

There were 125 runners that completed the five-mile race and 182 that finished the two-mile race.