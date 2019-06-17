The Salina Pestinger Falcons extended their winning streak to five games with a doubleheader sweep of Newton on Sunday night at Dean Evans Stadium.

Salina pitcher Hunter Whittecar threw a four-inning perfect game in the opener, with the Falcons providing him plenty of run support in a 12-0 victory. The home team then completed the sweep with a 10-3 victory in the second contest.

Salina is now 8-6-1 on the season.

Whittecar threw a total of 47 pitches in the opener, striking out three and getting seven flyball outs.

Brogen Richardson had three hits and drove in two runs. Sheldon Perez, Cason Long and Loren Vincent had two hits each, with Perez scoring three runs. Seven of Salina's 12 runs scored on passed balls or wild pitches.

The Falcons got started early in the second game with three runs in the first and another three in the second. Newton cut the lead to 6-3, but the Falcons followed with a three-run fourth to extend the lead back to six runs.

Zach Isaacson had a big game for Salina, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scores. His night included an RBI single in the second and a two-run triple in the fourth.

Richardson and Vincent had two hits each, with Cade Hannert throwing the first four innings for the Falcons to get the win.

Salina will be on the road for a doubleheader Tuesday night at Hutchinson, then compete in the Benedictine Tournament later this week in Atchison.