Janet Grace, campus operations officer for the Cowley College Sumner campus, met with Sumner County Commissioners this week to apprise them of how the facility is doing, along with its training of a skilled labor pool.

“This is the first time a community college has crosses lines in Kansas,” third district Commissioner John Cooney said. He was referring to a community college in Cowley County, supported by Cowley County taxpayers, opening a facility in Sumner County.

Cowley College President Dennis Rittle and the Sumner County Economic Development Commission were instrumental in pushing for the Sumner County campus, Cooney said.

“They knew the major impact to companies,” Cooney said. “They need welders. The college provides its own instruction. If a corporation wants to do hands on training, they can bring in a crew and do training.”

Traditionally, skilled workers have been employed in Sumner County, then left for manufacturing jobs in Wichita where they can earn bigger wages, Cooney said.

“If we’re going to be a training ground for skilled labor, let’s do it at the college and grow our own,” Cooney said.

Through certification programs at the campus, local companies can get commitments from students to work in this area for a year before moving on, Cooney said.

Grace told the commissioners that the welding classes at the Sumner County facility are booked full for the next academic year.

The newest addition to the Sumner County campus, the Short Education Center is in demand as a community center with dining, kitchen and other rooms being rented for events, Grace said.