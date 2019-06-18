Defendant sentenced to year for thefts

LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for multiple theft cases, according to a prosecution official.

James Hill, 33, of was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 14 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges in 2017 after multiple thefts were reported in the city of Leavenworth.

In one case, Hill was identified as the person who took bowling balls from Crown Lanes. In a second case, Hill was identified as the person who was caught on camera taking cash from a cash drawer at a Dollar General store. In a third case, Hill was identified as the person caught on camera taking a bicycle from the local Walmart store, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Battling sheep

WAMEGO — Sheep-A-Plooza Mutin' Bustin' will be 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Cowboy Country Church, 19880 Line Road in Wamego.

The event is free to attend and $10 to compete.

Youths ages 3-8 can compete by holding onto a sheep for as long as they can. Youths must weigh less than 60 pounds, and winners receive trophy buckles.

For more information, go to bit.ly/MutinBustin19.