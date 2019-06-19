Wellington resident Mary Ann Porter answered a call on her cell phone from someone pretending to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

“You’ve won 6 million dollars and a Mercedes-Benz,” the caller said.

The voice had a foreign accent and Porter could not make out exactly what he was saying, only that he was asking her to do something with her phone. When Porter said, “I think this is a scam,” the caller hung up.

Records on Porter’s phone show the call came from Jamaica. The Wellington Daily News tried to call the number back, but a recording said it was not a working number.

Porter reported the fraudulent call to the Wellington Police Dept. Officers told her she was the second or third person to report getting a call like that.

“This time of year it seems as the weather warms up, we see an uptick in different kinds of scams,” WPD Police Chief Tracy Heath said. “And a lottery scam is nothing new.”

A person cannot win a lottery prize if he or she has not played the lottery, Heath said “That should be a tip that there’s something to this.

“Anytime someone calls and tries to get personal information under the ruse of ‘you’ve won something,’ I’d be leery of it.”

Many times these calls appear to come from what appears to be fake numbers, but not always, Heath said. He mentioned a type of scam called “spoofing.”

“We’ve ran into some cases where people receive calls from a certain number and we use tools at our disposal to track the number and it comes to a different number,” he said.

Elderly people are typically targets, not necessarily of lottery scams, but of what’s known as “grandparent scams,” Heath said

“Someone will pretend to be a granddaughter or grandson and say, ‘I’ve been in an accident’ or I’ve been arrested. Can you send me X amount of money?” Heath said.

Phone scams are not isolated to old people, and younger people have been taken too, Heath said.

“Anytime you’re talking money, that seems to be the lure,” he said.