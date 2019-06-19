Dorothy L. Riggle, 85, of El Dorado passed away on June 17, 2019 in El Dorado.

Dorothy’s life began on March 24, 1934, in Anthony, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Walker) Cox. She attended high school in Enid, Oklahoma. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo and reading. She especially enjoyed the Halloween season and dressing up. Her family includes her sons, David Riggle of Wichita and Damon Riggle of Benton; daughter, Dana (Steve) Shaft of El Dorado; grandchildren, Kenny (Chrissy) Kuntz, Dylon Riggle, Logan Provorse, Keely Shaft and Gavin Shaft; great grandchildren, Abel and Adam; siblings, Billie Roades of Waukomis, Oklahoma, Colleen Thomason of Derby, Kathieann (Stuart) Long of Enid, Oklahoma, Darrel (Carolyn) Cox of Winfield, Greg (Patti) Cox of Oklahoma City and sister-in-law, Marie Cox of Oklahoma City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William “Buddy” Cox and Denny Cox. Friends may gather with the family at 11 a.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where a memorial service will be held. Cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at a later date. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Dorothy at www.carlsoncolonial.com

