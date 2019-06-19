By Times Gazette Staff

The future of El Dorado’s splash parks was a hot topic at the most recent city commission meeting — and whether the city can keep the facilities open.

The problem in front of the city is vandalism to both of the city’s splash parks, and at the most recent city commission meeting staff discussed what could happen if the vandalism can not be stopped.

It would mean at least a temporary closure of the North Main Spray Park and the Graham Park Spray Park. Currently both are open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. No admission fees are charged for the spray parks.

According to city staff, there has been damage to drainage and pump areas — and 90 percent of the vandalism has occurred during the daylight hours, while the parks are running.

Issues include children stuffing leaves, bags, towels and other items in filters. That disrupts water flow, and damages filters and pumps.

According to city staff, Police have increased patrols in these areas.

Splash park users are encouraged to call 322-4398 and notify staff of issues.







In other business the commission:

• Learned that illegal dumping has occurred at the city compost site. Illegal dumping is prohibited. The site is for leaves, grass and brush only. It will be shut down for five days if other items found. Citizens are asked police themselves and report any illegal dumping to help keep the compost site active for the community.

• Discussed a lease and transaction process for the golf course with Brian Minnis, Chief Development Officer of GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness. There is a delay with finalizing the transaction due to one of the five partners retiring and divesting his investment in the company. The Commission approved the execution of the Prairie Trails Lease Agreement 4-0.

• Approved a special use permit for the expansion of Deer Grove RV Park onto 2.3 acres at 2953 SE Highway 54. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on May 30 to review the application and they voted to unanimously recommend approval of the application. Conditions may be placed on the SUP . The current zoning district allows single-family residential and manufactured home parks. The SUP was approved with condition of a 6 foot privacy fence.

• Requested bids for the rehabilitation and sealing of runway 4/22 at the Captain Jack Thomas Memorial Airport. The lowest and best bid was determined to be from Pearson Construction at $236,311.38. The City has requested assistance from the FAA and has been granted funding in the amount of 90 percent of the project. The cost to the City will be $36,100, which has been budgeted in the airport fund.

•Held public hearing for an application to be submitted to the Kansas Department of Commerce for Small Cities Community Development Block Grant funds under the Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation category.

• Learned that when no bids were submitted for the Prairie Trails Pump Station project, city staff contacted Electrical Systems, Inc. (ESI) of Wichita, and requested a bid which they submitted in June for the project. The purpose of the project is to increase the operational flexibility and efficiency of the Booster Pump Station by adding a jockey pump, by-pass piping and valves, pump VFD and controls. The addition of these items to the station will decrease electrical costs significantly. The bid received was for $55,000 with a discount provided of $5,500, so the actual project cost will be $49,500. The project was budgeted and the water fund is anticipated to fall within their targeted cash range this year. The Commission voted 4-0 to direct the City Manager to execute the contract with ESI for the Prairie Trails Pump Station.