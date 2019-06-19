Newton High School announced Kate Bremerman as the next head girls basketball coach at Newton High School, pending Board of Education approval.



She comes to Newton from Plainville where she spent the past four years as the head girls basketball coach and head volleyball coach at Plainville High School. Bremerman is a 2011 graduate of Newton High School.

“We are excited for coach Bremerman’s return to NHS and know that she will continue to work hard to develop and grow the girls basketball program,” said Newton High School Athletic Director Brian Becker. “She comes with a desire to compete at the highest level and continue to develop the tradition of excellence that been integral to the success of the Lady Railer basketball program.”

As a player at Newton High School, she was a 5A All-State First Team selection and Co-AVCTL Division I Player of the Year as a senior.

She continued her basketball career at Fort Hays State University where she was a standout for the Tigers. She earned All-MIAA honors in each of her years at FHSU, being named All-MIAA First Team and MIAA Defensive Player of the year during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Additionally, she was named MIAA Player of the Year, All-American First Team selection, National Player of the Year from BennettRank.com and CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team during her senior season. Bremerman was also among the top 30 honorees for NCAA Woman of the Year in 2015, became the first student-athlete in FHSU history to earn the MIAA Ken B. Jones Award (Conference Student-Athlete of the Year) and became the first ever women’s player at the NCAA Division II level to have at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 blocked shots in a career.

Bremerman will be joining USD 373 next year as an ELA/Science Teacher at Santa Fe 5/6 Center.