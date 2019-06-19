Franklin County city and school board races are set for the general election in November. There were not not enough candidates in any of the races for an August primary.

The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The Ottawa school board will have four at-large seats and select from a pool of five candidates. The City of Ottawa has three two-year seats up for election with three candidates vying for the positions.

Here is all the open seats and candidates for each:

School Boards

West Franklin — Position 1, Appanoose: Brad Hubin; Position 2, Williamsburg: Blaine Flory; Position 3, Williamsburg, Julie Spielman and Mark Wolffe; Position 7, at-large, Rusty Ecord.

Central Heights — Position 1: Lorri Cotter; Postion 2, Keith Brock; Position 3, open; at-large, Kevin Tooley.

Wellsville — Position 1, Wellsville City, Dawn Whalen; Position 2, North District, Gavin Fouts; Position 3, South District, Jeremi Thompson; Position 7, at-large, Beth Watson.

Ottawa (four at-large seats) — Julie Deandreo, Brian Kane, Harold Wingert, Malydia Payne, Susan Ward.

City

Lane: Mayor, none; 3 Council Members, none.

Ottawa (3 at-large seats): Tom Weigand, Eric Crowley, Sara Caylor.

Pomona (Mayor, 2 Council seats): Council seats, Kim Giffin and Rick Smith; mayor, Marie Seneca.

Princetom (5 Council seats): Katie Tooley, Kent Schulte, Carol Lingo, Ronda Reed.

Rantoul (5 Council seats): Susan Stottlemre, Lora Jean McDowell, Gracie Castleberry, Jay Davis, Mark Johnson; mayor, Ron Parks.

Richmond: Council seats, Karen Peters, Kelly Reed, Robert Cardell.

Wellsville (2 Council seats): Cory Cunningham and Anthony Stanton; mayor, Bill Lytle.

Williamsburg (2 Council seats): Dennis Norton.

Frontier District No. 11 (2 seats): Dawn Rumford, Linda Thurston.