Every few years, the Topeka Bar Association treats Topekans with The Topeka Bar Show, a political parody on events of the day written and performed entirely by lawyers, says R.E. "Tuck" Duncan, that show's director.

Admission is free to that show, a two-act musical comedy with choreography and a band, which will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th.

"Lawyers are thespians at heart," Duncan said. "This show is as much fun for us as for the audience."

This year's first act takes place in the Oval Office and the second act at the Kansas Statehouse.

Some of the 17 songs include "Tweeting POTUS," based on the 1958 hit "Rockin' Robin;" "Swamptown Funk," based on the 2014 hit "Uptown Funk!" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars; and "10 Senate Candidates," based on a rap from the Broadway musical "Hamilton," Duncan said.

A "Supreme Court Lament" will be a highlight of the show, he added.

The bar show takes place as part of the annual meeting of the Kansas Bar Association, which is being held this year in Topeka. The free tickets are available from cast members and at Duncan's office at 212 S.W. 8th Ave., Suite 202, which can be reached by phone at 785-233-2265.