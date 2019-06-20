A Democratic plan for 2020, based on ideas in David Horowitz’s “Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model.”

Control healthcare to control populationIncrease poverty: poor are easier to control and won’t fight back.Make national debt unsustainable. Increasing taxes create more poverty.Gun control: people can’t defend against government and provides a police stateWelfare: the government controls lives, food, housing and incomeEducation: Control what people see, hear, and what children learn.Remove belief in God from government and schoolDivide rich and poor, which causes discontent. It’s easier to tax rich with support from poor.

Art Henry

Hutchinson