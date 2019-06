WICHITA - Esther Joy (Longenecker) Cummins, 87, died Tuesday (June 18, 2019).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cummins. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Mac) Smith, Marge McCabe; children, Janet (Tom) Rhoads, Jim (Susie) Cummins, Barbara (Pat) Gladd; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 5to 7:00 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019), at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday (June 24, 2019), at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial Service will be at 10: a.m. July 8, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church.

A memorial has been established with Grace Presbyterian Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com