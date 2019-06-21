The Kansas Board of Regents is weighing adjustments to qualified admission standards that would offer students access to state universities based on an applicant's overall high school grade-point average in addition to performance on the ACT exam.

The higher education board also could drop a mandate that students attain a 2.0 GPA in a set of precollege courses in English, math and science. Instead, the preparatory classes would be recommended for college-bound students.

Members of the Board of Regents have been studying admission rules with the goal of simplifying the process and potentially enrolling more first-generation, minority and rural applicants at public state universities in Kansas. The board agreed Thursday during a meeting in Topeka to take a couple of months more to consider ideas of a study group.

"We felt like there was no real sense of urgency," said Ann Brandau-Murguia, a member of the board from Kansas City, Kan. "It's only going to delay things a couple of months. We felt it would be better to explore it better."

The Board of Regents is supportive of allowing five universities, excluding the University of Kansas, to use a student's cumulative GPA on the high school transcript instead of focusing on the student's GPA in the mandatory precollege curriculum. The board also has expressed interest in allowing for variation in the curriculum to reflect each university's academic mission.

Board members asked a working group to dig deeper into strategies for admitting students who met the precollege curriculum objective but fell short on the standardized test. In response, the study group proposed the board no longer make precollege curriculum a requirement of admission.

If the board moved ahead with adoption of the current reform package, the standard for applicants to Emporia State University, Pittsburg State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University and Wichita State University would no longer be a score of 21 or higher on the ACT or, in the alternative, a ranking in the top one-third of a high school graduating class.

The benchmark on the ACT at all five of those universities would remain 21, but the class rank provision would be replaced by a cumulative high school GPA of 3.25 for students applying to Kansas State. Emporia State, Pitt State, Fort Hays State and Wichita State would guarantee admissions based on an overall 2.25 GPA for high school courses or the ACT score of 21 or more.

KU would retain its two-step admissions standard linking ACT scores with high school GPAs but make the precollege curriculum recommended rather than required. Applicants to KU would be able to qualify by achieving at least 21 on the ACT with a 3.25 GPA or scoring 24 on the ACT with a 3.0 GPA.