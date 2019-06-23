Three Topeka businesses were recently ranked on the Forbes "America's Best in State Employers List," and Security Benefit, ranked 5 out of 29 Kansas companies, believes it's earned the spot.

Westar Energy was ranked 10 and Stormont Vail Healthcare was ranked 15.

Mike Kiley, CEO of Security Benefit, said he thinks they belong at number 5, if not higher.

"We have a great human resources structure and great human resources leader who is very tuned into all the issues that matter to our employees," Kiley said. "It gives us confirmation of something we believe for a long time — if you treat your employees right they will treat your customers right."

Security Benefit has been making its mark in Topeka for 127 years, starting in December 1891 when 11 men each provided a single dollar to create an insurance fund for those who couldn't afford it, according to its website.

In 1993, Security Benefit associates received the Award of Excellence in Community Services from Points of Life and was one of five companies honored.

The company in 1995 was also named to the "Working Mother 100 Best Companies" list and was the only Kansas company honored.

Kiley, who became CEO in 2011, said throughout the company's history they have been very community and employee centric.

"We have always been forward looking in regards to employee benefits," Kiley said. "For example, we are in the retirement savings business and I believe our employees have some of the best retirement benefits in the industry, which means we put our money where our mouth is.

"It's not only for our policy holders but for our employees."

Kiley said Security Benefit has always been focused on working parents and company employees benefit from an early childhood education facility the company created.

"We believe one of our greatest assets are the people that work for us," Kiley said, "and we think having employees who can be confident in their employment situation, comfortable with their benefits provides a much more positive outlook to the policy holder customers that we have."