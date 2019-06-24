GARDEN CITY — A 21-year-old Cimarron man was killed Sunday evening when his ATV overturned in the Arkansas River riverbed outside of Garden City.

A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bryan Lee Cox was driving a 2015 Polaris Razor westbound in the riverbed about ¾ of a mile south of 5200 E. Mansfield Road when he over-corrected to the right and went into a driver’s side roll.

Cox, who was not wearing a safety harness, was ejected when the vehicle overturned.

He was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, where he died.

The passenger, Kenny Adrian Wall Penner, 21, of Ingalls, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m.