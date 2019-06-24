Mother Nature has not been very kind to Sand Creek Station this year.

Rain and flooding forced the cancellation of the first professional tour event scheduled for the course. The Class 6A state high school tournament was postponed and later moved because of rain and flooding.

The 2019 Railer: Kansas State Amateur Men’s Stroke Play Championships was canceled after the first round of play because of heavy rains Saturday and Sunday.

Andrew Beckler and A.J. Nolin were awarded the title of the Open Division after 18 holes of play. Beckler of Topeka and Nolin of Omaha, Neb., each shot a two-over par 70. Both are first-time winners in the tournament.

Beckler just finished his junior year at Washburn, where he tied for eighth in the MIAA and tied for 36th at the NCAA Division II regionals.

Nolin finished his senior season at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C., where he tied for 35th in the Big South Conference Championships. Nolin also played junior college golf at Iowa Western, which competed at the NJCAA Division I tournament when it was played at Sand Creek Station.

Each finished one shot ahead of Hunter Laughlin of Mangum, Okla., who shot a 71. Tate Herrenbruck of Salina was fourth at 72.

Ian Trebilcock of Wichita, Harry Hillier of Lawrence, Elliot Soyez of Goddard, Brock Polhill of Edmond, Okla., and Jared Strathe of Owasso, Okla., each shot a 73 to tie for fifth.

Area finishers included Grant Brenneman of Hesston, who tied for 22nd at 76; Alex Rickard of Newton, who tied for 39th at 78; Zach Engelken of Newton, who tied for 60th at 80; Lane Pauls of Newton, who tied for 65th at 82; Travis Gihring of Newton, who tied for 80th at 84; and Tanner Pauls of Newton, who placed 97th at 95.

There were 98 players in the Open Division.

Gregory Goode of Salina won the Senior Division at 76. Mike Hermann of Wichita and Don Kuehn of Kansas City, Mo., tied for second at 77.

John Alefs of Wichita, Michael Casamento of Wichita and T.D. O’Connell of Wichita tied for fourth at 78.

Goode wins the title for the second time. He also won in 2017.

There were 29 players in the Senior Division.

The Railer

Kansas Men’s

Amateur

Stroke-Play

Championship

Friday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72

Open Division

T1. Beckler, Andrew, Topeka 70

T1. Nolin, AJ, Omaha, Neb. 70

3. Laughlin, Hunter, Mangum, Okla. 71

4. Herrenbruck, Tate, Salina 72

T5. Trebilcock, Ian, Wichita 73

T5. Hillier, Harry, Lawrance 73

T5. Soyez, Elliot, Goddard 73

T5. Polhill, Brock, Edmond, Okla. 73

T5. Strathe, Jared, Owasso, Okla. 73

T10. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 74

T10. Durst, Logan, Garden City 74

T10. Lane, Bradley, Lawrence 74

T10. Lackey, Jacob, McPherson 74

T14. Gardner, John, Overland Park 75

T14. Kucera, Clay,Chaska, Minnesota 75

T14. Titus, Kelby, Great Bend 75

T14. Trudo, Tyler, Wichita 75

T14. Fehr, Brian, Manhattan 75

T14. Mott, Griffin, Kansas City, Mo. 75

T14. Scheve, Gentry, Emporia 75

T14. Herrenbruck, Grant, Salina 75

T22. Brown, Kelly, Oberlin 76

T22. Scheufler, Lucas, Wellington 76

T22. Wallace, Grayson, Guymon, Okla. 76

T22. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 76

T22. Campbell, Shaun, Lawrence 76

T22. Troutman, Cody, Edmond, Okla. 76

T22. Bender, Ryan, Overland Park 76

T22. Hadden, Ben, Shawnee 76

T22. Larsen, Taylor, Garden City 76

T22. Iverson, Andrew, Arkansas City 76

T32. Williams, Josh, Lawrence 77

T32. Courington, Jack, Wichita 77

T32. Hays, Palmer, Fayetteville, Ark. 77

T32. Heinen, Alec, Wichita 77

T32. Cowan, Bryce, Topeka 77

T32. Rossman, Kellen, Norfolk, Neb. 77

T32. Shaw, Kameron, Salina 77

T39. McKinnis, Tim, Lyons 78

T39. Vollertsen, Grant, Garden City 78

T39. Lehman, Derek, Hutchinson 78

T39. Lewis, Keaton, Wichita 78

T39. Rios Ceballos, Douglas, Hutchinson 78

T39. Radley, Steve, Wichita 78

T39. Rickard, Alex, Newton 78

T46. Gritton, Cole, Manhattan 79

T46. Junge, Jack, Lawrence 79

T46. McCallum, Cade, Grand Island, Neb. 79

T46. Gantz, William, Perry 79

T46. Howell, Craig, Bel Aire 79

T46. Majors, Sam, Wichita 79

T46. Stucky Halley, Max, Topeka 79

T46. Burns, Jared, Topeka 79

T46. Ihrig, Garin, Goodland 79

T46. Sokolosky, Zach, Wichita 79

T46. Allen, Colton, Lenexa 79

T46. Howell, Preston, Wichita 79

T46. Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita 79

T46. McEachern, Parker, Keller, Texas 79

T60. Blaser, Blake,Edmond, Okla. 80

T60. Krsnich, Pete, Wichita 80

T60. Bay, Jake, Shattuck, Okla. 80

T60. Engelken, Zach, Newton 80

T60. Radloff, Brandt, Blair, Neb. 80

T65. Eickman, David, Kansas City, Mo. 81

T65. Elmore, Cole, Salina 81

T65. Roberts, Conrad, Lawrence 81

T68. Pauls, Lane, Newton 82

T68. Baker, Jack, Wichita 82

T68. Schmid, Caleb, Emporia 82

T68. Stinnett, Tim, Iola 82

T68. Ward, Mike, Wichita 82

T73. Austin, Peyton, Derby 83

T73. Mowry, Matthew, Cimarron 83

T73. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 83

T73. Freund, Dylan, Cheney 83

T73. Austin, Parker, Derby 83

T73. Helin, Jared, Manhattan 83

T73. Percy, Matt, Ottawa 83

T80. Gihring, Travis, Newton 84

T80. Sharp, Greg, Lawrence 84

T80. Wills, Dawson, Chaska, Minn. 84

T83. McCrae, Tradgon, Plainville 85

T83. Bontrager, Cale, Wichita 85

T83. Weller, Jake, Wichita 85

T83. Ahlberg, Mason, Clay Center 85

T87. Norris, Josh, Hays 86

T87. Kauffman, Conner, Guymon, Okla. 86

89. Eickman, Joe, Wichita 87

T90. Dedloff, Hunter, Lawrence 88

T90. Wilson, Matt, Manhattan 88

92. Porter, Blake, Belleville 89

T93. Lambert, Evan, Salina 90

T93. Sherfick, Justin, Wakeeney 90

95. Gilliland, Caleb, Salina 92

96. Gaeddert, Mitch, Leawood 94

97. Pauls, Tanner, Newton 95

98. King, Andrew, Junction City 96

WD. Steiner, Cooper, Wichita

WD. Wilson, Peyton, Andover

Senior Division

1. Goode, Gregory, Salina 76

T2. Hermann, Mike, Wichita 77

T2. Kuehn, Don, Kansas City, Mo. 77

T4. Alefs, John, Wichita 78

T4. Casamento, Michael, Wichita 78

T4. O'Connell, TD, Wichita 78

T7. Gaeddert, Brad, Leawood 79

T7. Randall, Steve, Lawrence 79

T7. Bahner, Brent, Wichita 79

T10. Gates, Jim, Lake Winnebago, Mo. 80

T10. Jolliffe, Mark, Wichita 80

T10. Nielsen, Tom, Edmond, Okla. 80

T13. Bailey, John, Nashville, Tenn. 81

T13. Vautravers, Randy, Andover 81

T15. Quattlebaum, Bill, Wichita 82

T15. Robbins, Peter, Olathe 82

T17. Kaup, Doug, Phillipsburg 83

T17. Bowden, Gene, Wichita 83

T17. Prieto, Carlos, Garden City 83

T20. Porter, Barry, Belleville 84

T20. Reich, Jeff, Manhattan 84

22. Holomek, Brad, Eden Prairie, Minn. 85

23. Linville, Dale, Mulvane 87

24. Mott, Jeffrey, Stilwell 89

25. Lindberg, Daniel, Kechi 90

26. Bezek, Bob, Ottawa 91

T27. Audrain, Shawn, Garden City 92

T27. Junge, Chuck, Lawrence 92

29. Sadd, Larry, Wichita 97