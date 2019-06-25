Nearly 20 young women took part in the inaugural Miss Sweetheart Pinup Contest during HorseThief the Festival in Jetmore this month.

According to organizer Cherlyn Mead, the Miss Sweetheart Contest had 17 contestants competing in two categories: Miss Sweetheart and Miss Heartbreaker.

"The Miss Heartbreaker category had five contestants, which was for ages 1 through 19," Mead said. "Miss Sweetheart Contest had 12 contestants ages 20 and older."

The winners of the Miss Heartbreaker's category were Abby Schriner, 1st Place; Abigail Coyle, 2nd Place; and Tayahna Leonard, 3rd Place.

The winners of Miss Sweetheart category were Tegan Matthews, 1st Place; Natoshia Williams, 2nd Place; and Rayna Hubbard, 3rd Place.

"We'd like to thank Rocking M Radio, contest judges, volunteers, and Hannah Rasmussen from Iron Clad Photo for their help in making our first contest great," Mead said. "We hope to have the contests again next year."

