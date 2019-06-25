WICHITA — The Newton Rebels made their debut at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium with a 9-6 loss to the Great Bend Bat Cats Monday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

The game was slated for June 18, but rained out. It’s part of the SCL’s series of Tuesday night games at Eck Stadium.

Kyler Keever put Newton in the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Great Bend came back with three unearned runs in the fourth inning. Luke Repka hit a two-run home run for the Bat Cats in the fifth inning. Brady Michel added a two-run single. Repka added an RBI single in the sixth.

Newton came back in the seventh inning with two runs. Corbin Lill was hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Reed Hodges added an RBI single.

With runners at first and third and no outs in the top of the eighth, Repka hit into a double play, allowing a run to score.

For Newton in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jonathan Stone hit an RBI single, Hodges drew a bases-loaded walk and Peyton Cormane drove in a run with a single.

Repka finished the game three for five with four RBIs. Michel went two for four with three RBIs. Hunter Romero drove in two runs.

Hodges went two for four hitting for Newton with two RBIs. Cormane went two for three.

Jarrett Seaton threw six innings for the win, allowing a run on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Zach Poe struck out three in 1.1 innings.

Garrett McClain took the loss for Newton, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Ruben Portillo struck out two.

Great Bend is 9-5, 8-5 in league play. Newton is 11-10, 7-9 in league play. Newton plays Hutchinson at 5:30 p.m. today at Eck Stadium, followed by Hutchinson at Hobart-Detter Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Great Bnd;000;341;010;—9;12;0

Newton;100;000;230;—6;11;2

Seaton (W, 2-0), Bell 7, Poe 7, Young 8 and Bloomer, Carpenter x; McClain (L, 0-2), Portillo 5, Oldham 6, Deitz 8, Gains 9 and Hodges. HR — GB: Repka (3). Time — 3:13.