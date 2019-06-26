PRATT — Discs were flying through the trees, around the bushes and across green lawns as more than 95 disc golfers from across the state took part in the 2019 Hot and Cold Classic in May Dennis Park on June 22 in Pratt.

Several local disc golfers, Jeremy Owen, of Pratt, and Joel Taylor, of Coats, as well as other area players, played two rounds of disc golf, the first using tournament Pinks and the second round in Classic Blues.

While Owen had a backpack full of discs, Taylor chose a tournament bag to hold his collection of discs. Dynamic Discs sales trailer was on hand to make sure everyone had access to the best equipment for the sport.

Although it had rained the night before and several starting pads were muddy, it didn’t dampen the spirits of players as they formed teams and headed out to challenge the course which featured holes protected with lots of trees and bushes as well as broad lawn areas.

There were some slick spots but for the most part the course was in good condition and gave the golfers a combination of challenges. In the trees, there was no wind but if a throw went just a bit off, it could hit a tree or slide out of bounds. In the open, there was wind to contend with and players had to use their skills to make their way around the course.

The annual event was hosted by the Pratt Disc Golf Club and Dynamic Discs and plans are in the works for next year — same time, same place.