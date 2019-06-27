Brookdale Senior Living, an assisted living facility, located at 500 N. Pllum, teamed up with local businesses, families of residents and others in the community to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

“The day with the most light is the day we fight.” Those words were printed on the invitations Brookdale made for the event. Called “the longest day,” the event took place the evening of June 21, the summer solstice.

Businesses donated items for a silent auction that brought in close to the $1,600 goal. Items bid on included a margarita mix, TV, electronics, coolers, fitness packages, picnic tables and toys.

“We had something for everybody, young, old, female, male, we got it covered,” Tanya Chancellor, sales and marketing manager for Brookdale, said.

All the money raised is being donated to the Central and Western Kansas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Chancellor said she and Robin Deringer, Brookdale executive director, attended a chamber of commerce luncheon in Maize, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and that is where they got the idea to do a fundraiser in Sumner county.

“Brookdale has always been a good supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association,” Chancellor said. “The community always supported anything that I’ve personally done and they’re very supportive of Brookdale.”

The first day of summer worked out well, occurring on the third Friday of the month when the facility usually has “family night” when family members of residents visit and eat with their loved ones. A chili dog dinner was served at the fundraiser.

Chancellor hopes more will be done to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“With the baby boomer generation, you have a lot more people,” she said. “I think you’re going to have more people interested in finding that cure.”

Chancellor also expressed appreciation for everyone who helped with the fundraiser.

“We thank the people that came to volunteer and the people who made those donations,” she said.











