It was a rough start for the Salina Pestinger Eagles, who dropped a pair of games Thursday in the Kansas Grand Slam's 16-under division.

The Eagles opened with a 16-6 loss to Junction City in a game that ended after four innings by the run rule. Salina followed with a 13-2 loss to the Topeka Scrappers, with that game concluding after five innings.

The Eagles were unable to take advantage of some early scoring opportunities against Junction City, leaving seven runners on base in the first three innings

"Early on we didn't take advantage of the baserunners we had, but it wasn't for a lack of effort," Eagles head coach Todd Baird said. "Our pitcher Elix (Hernandez) worked hard but had a tough time finding the zone.

"But I like the way the guys battled back and competed."

Junction City drew 10 walks in the game, five of those in the first inning when it scored five runs.

Salina was down 13-2 before scoring four runs in the fourth. That inning included an RBI single for Carter Adam and a two-run double from Hernandez.

In Salina's second loss, 10 of Topeka's 13 runs came with two outs. That included five runs in the second inning when there were two out and nobody on, but seven consecutive Topeka batters reached safely.

"That's one of those baseball things where you can't give them extra outs and expect to hold the runs down," Baird said. "Both teams we played today were quality teams and we have to learn to focus and compete at that level.

"We're making tremendous progress in a short season. We are supposedly a developmental team and we have a lot of different guys getting the opportunity to play baseball."

Hart Nurnberg had two hits, with Mason Gary and Jacob Scoville each getting an RBI against Topeka.

The Eagles will close out pool play with a contest against Millard North Juniors at 10 a.m. Friday at Evans Stadium.