The case of a man charged with an Easton shooting has been bound over for arraignment.

The ruling came Friday at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing for Daniel W. Owens.

Owens, 43, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he was binding over the case after he listened to the testimony of two prosecution witnesses during the preliminary hearing.

The first witness, Danny Clark, was the person who was shot during the Feb. 13 incident.

Clark testified that he knew Owens through a friend. Clark said Owens visited him Feb. 12 at his Easton home.

According to Clark's testimony, Owens went outside to move his vehicle and never returned that night.

Clark said he was awakened the next morning by Owens knocking on his door.

Clark testified that Owens forced his way into the house and began yelling about who else was in the residence.

Clark said he was shot multiple times in his bedroom. Clark said he did not see the gun that was used.

"There was like an explosion in front of my face," he said.

Clark said he temporarily lost consciousness.

He later was taken to the hospital.

During cross examination, defense attorney Adam Chingren asked the witness if he had used drugs Feb. 12 or 13. Clark said he had not.

While being questioned by Chingren, Clark said he had been in a car accident seven years earlier. Clark said he has had some memory issues since the accident.

"With this case, I don't have a problem remembering," he said.

The second witness was Sarah Flaherty of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. At the time of the shooting, Flaherty was working as a patrol officer for the Sheriff's Office.

She responded to Clark's residence in Easton after the shooting.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, Gibbens scheduled the arraignment for July 24. Owens will be asked to enter a plea at that time.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Chingren asked Gibbens to consider reducing the defendant's bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

Chingren said Owens is willing to be placed under house arrest after being released on bond.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said the bond previously had been reduced from $600,000 to $500,000.

Lowdon said Owens fled the state after the shooting and was picked up in Nebraska.

Chingren said Owens had his fiancee inform authorities of his location as soon as he learned he was a suspect.

Lowdon said she can have someone testify about this issue. But she did not have the witness ready to testify Friday because she did not know the issue would be raised.

"I'm going to leave bond as is," Gibbens said.

