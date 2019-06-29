A Leavenworth man who is facing a manslaughter charge is not competent to stand trial.

That was the ruling Friday of a Leavenworth County District Court judge.

The case against Andrew R. Wieland has been suspended while he undergoes treatment at the Larned State Security Hospital.

Wieland, 35, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Wieland is accused of killing his fiancee, Heather Wunderlich, 35, during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.

Wieland also is accused of kicking two police officers while being detained.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred May 30 in Leavenworth.

The ruling regarding Wieland's competency was based on the findings of a recent evaluation of the defendant.

Wieland's attorney, Clinton Lee, said in court Friday that based on the report it appears his client lacks competency to proceed with the case.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd asked Gibbens to adopt the findings of the report and order that the defendant be sent to the the state hospital.

