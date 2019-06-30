Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds you that home security while you’re away on vacation is of vital importance. Don’t let your enthusiasm for that wonderful getaway cloud the importance of securing what you leave behind. When making those fun plans for travel, spend some time considering ways you can assure that the home you leave stays safe and sound for your return. BBB has some tips for your home’s security as you embark on your vacation, either during this traditional summer travelling season or any other time of the year.

Don’t make it easy for thieves while you’re away from home

There are definite steps that can be taken to minimize the likelihood your home could be targeted when you travel. Here are some of them:

• Resist the urge to post about your trip on social media. Even if you’re only intending the posts to be seen by your friends, it’s too big a risk to take. In reality you are telling the world when your home will be empty. Save up your photos and travel adventure stories for when you return, then post them if you like.

• Make it look as though you are home by using timers on your lights.

• If you have a security system, alert the company about your travel dates. Make sure the alarm is set properly before leaving.

• Secure valuables in a safe deposit box and never leave anything out in plain view that may tempt a burglar – especially something visible through a window.

• Arrange lawn care if possible while you are away. Untended grass can be a tipoff to burglars. Stop newspapers and mail as well, or have a neighbor pick it up daily. Piles of newspapers and overstuffed mailboxes are public notices that no one is home.

• Burglars know where to look for spare keys. Don’t leave them outdoors.

• Keep the garage locked, and if you have an electronic lock, see that it is on. Burglars can break into a car in your driveway and use your garage door opener if it hasn’t been electronically locked.

• Electronics like TVs, computers and stereos should either be unplugged from power sources or connected to a surge protector.

• Check batteries in home security devices. It’s easy to overlook this simple step.

• Have a neighbor or friend that you trust check in on your home periodically.

• You can save yourself a lot of worry by hiring a house-sitter during your leave. Residence in your home is a major deterrent to anyone that may be watching for their chance to get at your stuff. It will eliminate the need to go through many of the previously mentioned steps. Be aware, however, that it does not mean you can feel free to post about your vacation on social media as you travel.

Peace of mind while you are on vacation can be greatly enhanced by not having to worry about the home you left behind. After all, stress reduction should be the point of a vacation. If you have questions about securing your home while travelling, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.