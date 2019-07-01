This week, readers were curious about Clayworks construction, bike racks, a fountain, and The News' Best of the Best awards.

Q: What is being built on the northwest corner of 11th and Main Street? There is new fencing.

The corner of 11th Avenue and Main, as well as the area across the alley to the west, are a part of the Clayworks at Disability Supports.

Richard J. Staab, president/CEO of Disability Supports of the Great Plains, Inc., explained that the space is part of a plan to deeply include the surrounding community at Clayworks.

“The fenced area on Main Street will be developed into a community gathering space as a small neighborhood park and playground with handicapped-accessible equipment,” Staab said. “The basketball ‘Court at the Clayworks’ on the west side of the alley, and sitting atop the geothermal field for the 12th and Main Clayworks building, is now open with robust neighborhood participation.”

Staab previously told The News about a group of neighborhood children playing basketball in the area, so a real court was added to Clayworks construction plans.

The area around the basketball court will be landscaped, with trees added this fall.

Q: Can you find out if there’s a reason that Hutchinson Clinic doesn’t have a bike rack at any of its campuses? They're promoting healthy lifestyles and bikes are part of that. Not everyone who visits a doctor is sick.

The Hutchinson Clinic has a covered bike rack in the back of the 2101 N. Waldron building. It is available to staff and patients.

“We invite all cyclists to take advantage of this convenience and encourage safe cycling. Please always wear a helmet and obey traffic laws,” said Traci Hansen, director of marketing and business development at Hutchinson Clinic.

Hansen also mentioned that Hutchinson Clinic supports active living by sponsoring the annual Bike to Work Day, hosting the monthly Walk with a Doc series, sponsoring the Midwest Masters Cycling Team and supporting staff who volunteer with area health initiatives like the Vitality Team and Hutch Rec programs.

Q: Why is Carey Park fountain empty and not operating? Will it be operating at any time this summer?

I checked with Justin Combs, Hutchinson’s director of Parks and Facilities. The fountain will be operating within the week.

“It hasn’t been turned on yet because the vault that contains the pumps and other electrical equipment has been flooded with ground water,” Combs said.

Q: Who and where do you vote for the 2019 Best of the Best? And what is the time frame for the campaign?

The News’ Best of the Best Awards is where the community nominates best businesses in town to acknowledge great customer service and promote local businesses.

The period to vote for your favorites began June 30 and will end July 14.

The banquet to honor winners will be Aug. 29 and the list of winners will be printed Sunday, Sept. 1.

You can vote online at https://hutchnews.gatehousecontests.com/Best-of-the-Best-2019/.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com