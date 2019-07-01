In response to a growing need for Pulmonology services in Kansas, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will open Hutchinson Pulmonology Associates in mid-July, a specialty clinic located within the hospital.

Joining the Hutch Regional staff will be Dr. Mohammed Al-Halawani and Dr. Tariq Musa. These two physicians will see their first patients July 18 in a new clinic at the hospital near the Heart and Vascular Center. Call 620-513-4800 to schedule appointments.

Dr. Al-Halawani and Dr. Musa bring impeccable credentials to their positions at Hutch Regional. Dr. Al-Halawani is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Medicine. He trained in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and Sleep Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital at Yale University. Dr. Musa is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine and trained in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Pulmonology is an area of medicine that focuses on the health of the respiratory system. Pulmonologists treat everything from asthma to tuberculosis.

The respiratory system includes organs that help you breathe. Major components of the system are the airway, lungs and respiratory muscles.

Specific conditions treated by Pulmonologists include:

AsthmaBronchiectasis, a condition that involves inflammation and excess mucusBronchitis, which happens when you have inflamed lower airwaysChronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which causes airflow blockageEmphysema, when the alveoli in your lungs are damagedOccupational lung diseases, which can occur due to the inhalation of dusts, chemicals or proteinsObstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes your breathing to slow or stop entirely while asleep.

Among the most common respiratory ailments are Sleep Apnea and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

More than 18 million Americans have been diagnosed with Sleep Apnea and it is estimated that approximately the same are afflicted with the disorder but remain undiagnosed. Dr. Al-Halawani’s certification in sleep medicine will be an asset to the Hutch Regional Sleep Center in diagnosing and treating an increasing number of sufferers of this sometimes life-threatening disease.

COPD is defined as a narrowing of the airway resulting in breathing problems. More than 11 million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD and millions more sufferers remain undiagnosed resulting in long term disability and a reduced lifespan. In 2018, COPD was the third leading cause of death in the nation.

There are not enough Pulmonologists to serve a growing need in south central Kansas and Dr. Musa and Dr. Al-Halawani will help alleviate the shortage. Several outreach clinics within the Hutch Regional service area may be established in the near future.

Both physicians will be residing in Hutchinson and are looking forward to being a part of our community. Additional information on Hutchinson Pulmonology Associates can be found at Hutchregional.com/hpa.

Ken Johnson is president and CEO of HRMC.