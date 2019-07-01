Look for sunshine and another hot day Monday in the Topeka areas, as highs should reach the lower-90s.

A nearly identical forecast is in place for Tuesday, with highs again in the lower-90s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture on Wednesday and continues on the Fourth of July on Thursday. More rain is possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday iight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Thursday, Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.