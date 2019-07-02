A chance for showers and thunderstorms is in the Topeka forecast for Tuesday evening, after another hot day with highs around 93 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, a chance of rain will continue Wednedsay, when highs again are expected to be in the lower-90s.

Fourth of July celebrations could be a bit soggy, as well, as forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.

• Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday, Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

• Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.