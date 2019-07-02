Other cities have restricted hours

As the Fourth of July approaches, many residents likely will be hearing the sound of fireworks in their neighborhoods.

But fireworks are illegal in the city of Leavenworth. And other nearby cities have restrictions on when people can set off fireworks.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the use of fireworks in Leavenworth is a violation of a city ordinance.

Nicodemus acknowledges that despite the ordinance, some people still set off fireworks this time of year.

Nicodemus said Leavenworth police officers typically try to educate residents who are caught with fireworks. He said many people do not realize it is unlawful to set off fireworks in the city.

He said people who are uncooperative and habitual violators may receive a summons to Leavenworth Municipal Court. And their fireworks may be confiscated by the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said there is no set fine for violating the fireworks ordinance. The fine is determined by the municipal court judge.

Personal fireworks also are prohibited on Fort Leavenworth.

People are allowed to set off fireworks in the city of Lansing. But the use of personal fireworks is restricted to between noon and 10 p.m. from now through Wednesday and between noon and 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for Lansing.

Bottle rockets are illegal under state law. People who are caught discharging bottle rockets in the city of Lansing may be cited by police.

The city of Basehor also places restrictions on when people can set off fireworks.

Fireworks can be discharged in the city between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from now until Wednesday. On Thursday, fireworks can be set off between 9 a.m. and midnight. On Friday, people can discharge fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Local emergency officials are encouraging people to use common sense when they discharge fireworks.

Todd Farley, chief of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1, said fireworks can be unpredictable.

“You never know how they’re going to react when they go off,” he said.

Farley discourages people from discharging fireworks that fly into the air because it is unknown where they will land.

“You are responsible for what you light off,” he said.

He said sky lanterns are extremely hazardous.

Farley recommends people wear gloves and eye protection when discharging fireworks.

He said children should be supervised when they are handling fireworks.

Farley said fireworks such as sparklers should be discarded in a bucket of water to prevent fires.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, cautions people to discharge fireworks at a safe distance from their homes.

He said residents also need to make sure their pets are safe when fireworks are being discharged. He said animals may try to run away from the noise of the fireworks.

