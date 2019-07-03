Delta Air Lines is upping its game, unveiling a host of new perks for international passengers flying on economy flights.

While many carriers have been eliminating amenities for low-fare travelers in recent years, Atlanta-based Delta is heading in the opposite direction.

Starting in November, it plans to begin offering free peach bellinis (a "welcome" drink) and warm towels to economy passengers. Dining options will be upgraded, as well, and chocolates will be handed out prior to landing, Thrillist says.

The new perks will be standard on all international flights that are at least 6.5 hours long.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” Allison Ausband, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service, said in a written statement posted on Delta's website.

While a number of other airlines have been struggling in recent months, due largely to many Boeing jets being grounded, Delta hasn't had that problem. In fact, CNN reports the airline just had one of its best quarters ever.