Hillside Baptist Church, 2026 B. St., will host a block party and fireworks from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight.

The Public Fireworks display will be held on July 4th at Hargis Creek Watershed. The display is scheduled to begin about dusk. Parking will be provided on park grounds on both the east and west sides of the Watershed. As a courtesy to residents along Day and Keyes streets, they ask those viewing the display to not park on the streets. The fireworks igniter will be on the south/east end of the Watershed. All citizens are asked to remain in permitted areas during the display. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2019!