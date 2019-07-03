The new RCB Bank building at 1902 E. 16th Street is avant garde with its LED lights and ITM (interactive teller machine) in its lobby, but it retains an old fashioned customer service style.

“We are a small town community bank,” Lou Potuckek, retail coordinator for the Wellington RCB branch said. “We know our customers by name.”

The bank building will have its grand opening from 5 to 7 p.m. July 8. Music will be provided by local band, Kitty Hawk Crash, the event will be catered by No. 7 Coffeehouse and there will be a drawing for $2,700 46-inch zero turn riding mower donated by Mill Creek Lumber. There will be several drawings, prizes and giveaways, such as a yeti cooler and a couple of $50 gas cards donated by Casey’s, Potucek said, adding that she thanks the local businesses for their help.

“We’re excited to be in our new location,” she said. “We’re hoping to grow as Wellington grows on our eastern corridor and we look forward to getting to meet new and existing customers at our beautiful new location.”

Two days after the grand opening, RCB will be participating in the Kansas Wheat Festival at its Picnic in the Park event, hosting a booth. The KWF event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Sellers Park, 601 E. Harvey. Friday. Then, on Friday, July 12 RCB will host an ice cream social at 7 p.m at its downtown location at 119 S. Washington at 7 p.m.

The downtown location still has a drive-up window open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.

Potucek enthusiastically showed the ITM in the new RCB lobby. “It can do anything an ATM can do and more,” she said.

The machine allows customers to deposit checks and cash and check balances. Live video tellers are on hand to assist customers from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. After hours, customers have 24/7 access to the lobby and ITM with their debit cards.

“We’ve added two new staff since we opened in this new location so it’s certainly not taking away from our teller staff,” Potucek said. “It just increases our ability to better serve our customers.”

There is also a computer in our lobby that allows customers to do inquiries on their online banking. “They can print statements and never see a teller,” Potucek said.

RCB is now able to offer customers safe deposit boxes, something it was previously unable to do, Potucek said.

There are 57 branches of RCB in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its headquarters are in Claremore, Oklahoma. The first branch opened in 1936 as Rogers County Bank. With its services expanded, the bank was renamed RCB in 1990.

Ground was broken on the new RCB branch last October. Now everything is complete there except the landscaping, which Potucek expects to be in place the evening of the grand opening.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Monday the 8,” Potucek said. “Come out and join us for a tour of our new branch.”







