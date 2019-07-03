Legion zone

tourneys set

TOPEKA — Below are the 2019 Kansas American Legion zone assignments:

Class AAA/AA

July 19 to 27 window

One team per zone will advance to state.

AAA Zone 1 at Great Bend — Great Bend, Salina, Hutchinson, Hays, Nickerson.

AAA Zone 2 at Ottawa — Ottawa, Topeka, Leavenworth, Oskaloosa, Donniphan County.

AAA Zone 3 at Pittsburg — Pittsburg, Emporia, Garnett, Newton, Chanute, Linn County.

AA Zone 1 at Norton — Norton, Cimarron, Colby, Hill City, Otis-Bison.

AA Zone 2 at Russell — Russell, Ellinwood, Sylvan Grove, Smith County, Hoisington.

AA Zone 3 at Sabetha — Sabetha, Marysville, Seneca, Corning, Hiawatha, Silver Lake.

AA Zone 4 at Iola — Iola, Fort Scott, Columbus, Rose Hill, Yates Center.

Class AAA/AA State July 31 to Aug. 4 at Hays.

Class A

July 12 to 20 window

Two teams per zone will advance to state.

Zone 1-2 at Great Bend — Great Bend, Larned, Salina Eagles, Hays Eagles, Hays Monarchs, Russell.

Zone 3-4 at Newton — Newton, Salina Hawks, Derby, El Dorado, Hutchinson, Andover, Junction City.

Zone 5-6 at Emporia — Emporia, Washburn Rural, Chanute, Ottawa, Garnett, Iola.

Zone 7-8 at Marysville — Marysville, Alma-Wabaunsee, Hiawatha, Oskaloosa, Clay Center, Leavenworth, Topeka West.

State July 24 to 28 at Lake Shawnee, Topeka.

HC team

gains award

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Hesston College men’s track and field team was named the National Junior College Athletic Association academic team of the year for the 2018-19 school year.

The team has a 3.5 grade-point-average for the year.

GOLF

Fox Ridge

Monday Seniors

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Ken Lieske, Bob Schmidt, Joe Ramos 29.

2. John Wilson, Dan Shaffer, Dick Hushka, Ib Thomsen 29.

3. Dane Lawrence, Gary Hunter, Wil Besore, David Jackson 32.

Closest to hole 3 — Ken Lieske. Longest putt on 9 — Dave Stallbaumer.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

BOWLING

2019 USBC WOMEN’S

CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Northrock Lanes

Wichita

(Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall)

As of June 30

NOTE: All standings are unofficial and pending final verification.

TEAM

Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, Powerhouse (Sharon Powers, Michelle Maly, Debbie McMullen, Christine Gill), Lakewood, Colo., 2,767. 2, Golden Approach Pro Shop, Dayton, Ohio, 2,682. 3, Husker Shox, Las Vegas, 2,675. 4, Ballard vs. the Big C, Keller, Texas, 2,663. 5, The Bowling Stones, Savannah, Ga., 2,608.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Rookies (Diane Weeks, Vi Frye, Briana Hooper, Trenetta Alford), Shawnee, Kan., 2,215. 2, Garden Center Lanes 2, Alexandria, Minn., 2,175. 3, Molly Frazer Team 1, Salem, Ore., 2,158. 4, Tex-Cal Gals, Plainview, Texas, 2,133. 5, Canucks, Mount Brydges, Ontario, 2,128.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, KC and the Sunshine Bowlers (Teresa Phillips, Sandra Pierce, Sammie Vaughn, Kathy Carlson), Stephenville, Texas, 2,031. 2, RAI off NE, Ravenna, Neb., 2,027. 3, Ball Keepers, Perris, Calif., 2,017. 4, For 7, Bozeman, Mont., 1,998. 5, When Bally Met Alley, San Jose, Calif., 1,990.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, McGuire Construction (Colleen Jeffery, Debra McGuire, Kimberley Davis, Kim Grams), Red Cloud, Neb., 1,875. 2, 4 for Fun, Bloomfield, N.M., 1,859. 3, Starlites, Alexandria, Minn., 1,829. 4, Memory Lanes No. 2, Osseo, Minn., 1,819. 5, Almost Here, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1,815.

DOUBLES

Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Jordan Newham, Aurora, Ill./Lauren Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,417. 2, Jessica Aiezza, Mechanicville, N.Y./Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y., 1,411. 3, Blair Blumenscheid, Columbus, Ohio/Leanne Hulsenberg, Brigham City, Utah, 1,409. 4, Ricki Ellison/Georgia Drewes, Wichita, Kan., 1,385. 5, Corina Grasso, Fort Collins, Colo./Carrie Endres, Windsor, Colo., 1,384.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1. Rebecca Hernandez, Leander, Texas/Robin Holton, Omaha, Neb., 1,223. 2, Sharon Beckett, St. Joseph, Mo./Angela Edwards, Savannah, Mo., 1,203. 3, Ashley Durrance, Ormond Beach, Fla./Colleen Carroll, St. Augustine, Fla., 1,202. 4, Christina Barber, Corpus Christi, Texas/Mary Carnes, Portland, Texas, 1,197. 5(tie), Baileigh Swanson, Eldridge, Iowa/Lesley Carter, Donahue, Iowa, and Nancy Brennan, Boise, Idaho/Rene Hopkins, Garden City, Idaho, 1,175.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Vicki Harris, Mira Loma, Calif./ Katherine Green, Nampa, Idaho, 1,152. 2, Sonjia Shoemaker, Battle Ground, Wash./Debie Watkins, Vancouver, Wash., 1,118. 3, Margaret Randall, Pine Valley, N.Y./Vickie Tobias, Bath, N.Y., 1,114. 4, Diann Copeland/Pam Shumaker, Paducah, Ky., 1,110. 5, Karen Flora, Center Line, Mich./Kimberly Casbar, Warren, Mich., 1,102.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Rosie Martinez/Sheri Sexton, Bloomfield, N.M., 1,099. 2, Billie Barnes-Wheeler, Phoenix/Brenda Clifford, Kahoka, Mo., 1,098. 3, Tiffany Friars/Brittany Friars, Greencastle, Ind., 1,090. 4, Hillary Lozano/Vanessa Wade, Canon City, Colo., 1,065. 5, Christa Baker/Sue Rief, Fremont, Neb., 1,044.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Wendy Esco, Phenix City, Ala./Dottie Swenson, Cataula, Ga., 1,005. 2, June Reed, Cloverdale, Ind./Jamie Bunten, Fillmore, Ind., 983. 3, Becky Swaim, Portales, N.M./Tracie Robbins, Fort Worth, Texas, 978. 4, Susan Heath, Haven, Kan./Barbara Moore, Hutchinson, Kan., 967. 5, Judith Koch, Holgate, Ohio/Wendy Koch, Stryker, Ohio, 966.

Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Norma Tucker, Cross Plains, Texas/Ronda Conley, Mullin, Texas, 907. 2, Teah Colvin, Riverton, Neb./Mary Sawyer, Burr Oak, Kan., 874. 3, April Smith/Linda Hartman, Sayre, Okla., 854. 4, Trisha Warnicke, Kalamazoo, Mich./Dakotah Warnicke, Portage, Mich., 847. 5, Lou Anne Iceman/Mary Joy, Blackduck, Minn., 830.

SINGLES

Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Beverly Gonzalez, Sierra Vista, Ariz., 798. 2, Amanda Flood, Brandon, Fla., 789. 3, Emily Eckhoff, Wheat Ridge, Colo., 784. 4, Maria Rodriguez, Austin, Texas, 773. 5, Rina Sabo, Bennett, Colo., 768.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 725. 2, Debra Haskell, Burney, Calif., 675.3, Annette Miller, Roseville, Calif., 663. 4, Apryl Sneed, Sand Springs, Okla., 662. 5, Rachel Thielen, Richmond, Minn., 656.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Heather Mooney, Anaheim, Calif., 677. 2, Sheila Bussler, Brownton, Minn., 622. 3, Anna Ingles, Ashland, Mo., 621. 4, Susie Chapin, Huntington, Ind., 619. 5, Debbie Etheredge, Satsuma, Ala., 616.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Glenyce Klaers, St. Michael, Minn., 597. 2, Lurline Chin, Sacramento, Calif., 587. 3, Bonita Hampton, Pomona, Calif., 586. 4, Linda Jones, Stockbridge, Ga., 583. 5, Linda Ronning, Dent, Minn., 581.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Elizabeth McGarey, Warren, Mich., 565. 2, Julie Holloway, Reeseville, Wis., 559. 3, Mildred Coleman, Novi, Mich., 550. 4, Denise Penley, Santee, Calif., 547. 5, Sandra Freitag, Muscatine, Iowa, 542.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Chris Lafko, Simi Valley, Calif., 530. 2, Carol Sharp, Albuquerque N.M., 505. 3, Lorraine Gearig, Montpelier, Ohio, 502. 4(tie), Danielle Bassett, Greencastle, Ind., and Cynthia Forrest, Knob Noster, Mo., 497.

ALL-EVENTS

Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 2,211. 2, Maria Rodriguez, Austin, Texas, 2,196. 3, Leanne Hulsenberg, Brigham City, Utah, 2,143. 4, Karsyn Lukosius, Brick, N.J., 2,127. 5, Amanda Vermilyea, Apple Valley, Minn., 2,116.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Brenda Clifford, Kahoka, Mo., 1,837. 2, Apryl Sneed, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,836. 3, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,824. 4, Elainea Myers, Bowie, Md., 1,802. 5, Lori Stein, Lindenhurst, Ill., 1,779.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Jennifer Henn, Norfolk, Neb., 1,751. 2, Heather Mooney, Anaheim, Calif., 1,707. 3(tie), Jacqueline Herndon, Los Angeles, and Michelle Anderson, East Helena, Mont., 1,676. 5, Ashley Frieze, Valley City, N.D., 1,675.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Kellie Bowes, Eagan, Minn., 1,630. 2, Dawne Byers, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,629. 3, Kelly Haman, Palmdale, Calif., 1,622. 4, Carole Preszler, Lemmon, S.D., 1,593. 5, Debra Finseth, Fountain, Minn., 1,591.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Elizabeth McGarey, Warren, Mich., 1,526. 2, Nicole Sparks, Cottage Grove, Minn., 1,506. 3, Debra McGuire, Red Cloud, Neb., 1,502. 4, Shelbi Dobie, Bozeman, Mont., 1,487. 5, Christine Westerberg, North Vancouver, British Columbia, 1,479.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Chris Lafko, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,425. 2, Samantha Wright, Scott City, Kan., 1,404. 3, Halie Luker, Lake Charles, La., 1,402. 4, Jane Gaston, Camargo, Okla., 1,392. 5, Teah Colvin, Riverton, Neb., 1,360.