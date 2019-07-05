Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday in the Topeka area, where afternoon highs should be around 90 degrees.

More rain is possible through the remainder of the weened and into early next week.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

• Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.