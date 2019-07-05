A Finney County man was injured Wednesday morning after he was ejected from his vehicle during a collision in rural Finney County.

Karl Larson, 20, of Friend was traveling southbound on Big Lowe Road in a 1995 Chevy pickup at about 10:07 a.m. as Austin Kuneyl, 27, of Garden City was traveling westbound on Gano Road in a 2017 Ford pickup, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kuneyl's vehicle entered the intersection of the two roads, striking Larson's vehicle. Larson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to the KHP. Kuneyl was wearing a seat belt.

Larson was taken to Via Christi in Wichita with a suspected serious injury, according to the KHP. He was in fair condition Thursday morning, according to Via Christi.