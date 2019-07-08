This week, readers wondered about pumps, both those at gas stations and those that alleviate flooding.

Q: For more than a month water has been pumping out of Trinity United Methodist Church and into the storm drains. At first it was a relatively small amount but this weekend it turned into a steady stream from a 4-inch drain pipe. Just wondered if they were having plumbing problems or what exactly.

Good eye. The church at 1602 N. Main St. did have water troubles, but not through a plumbing problem.

Faye Summervill, Trinity’s church administrator, told me the water is from the ground.

“Like so many businesses, we experienced flooding in the basement of our building and we had water standing for about four weeks. Someone suggested that other businesses had installed wells,” Summervill said.

Since the water table that caused the flooding wasn’t going down, the well pumps water out so the water in the basement has somewhere to go. “It did the trick,” she said.

The well has pumped 300 gallons a minute since last Thursday morning. The basement is dry now, but the well will need to keep pumping to keep it that way.

The water is pumped into the storm drain as required by the city.

“The storm drain is required way to go, otherwise it goes back into the ground and causes problems for our neighbors and we don’t want to do that,” Summervill said.

Q: Why are KWIK Shop stores gas prices in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson usually different?

There’s a lot that goes into determining that final gas price, but at the end of the day, gas stations are businesses that make business decisions.

USA Today reports that the two main drivers of price are the cost the stations pay, and what their competition is doing.

Prices change depending on highway and interstate access, fuel delivery schedules and real estate prices. Stations closer to interstates generally pay more for land, so prices tend to be higher at those stations.

Stations can also keep an eye on a competitor’s pricing and change their prices accordingly to get people inside for the real fuel — expensive snacks and other gas station goodies. That’s also part of why prices can vary so drastically between stations on the same block.

Outside of land and rent prices, location also affects fuel purchasing costs for the station.

Fuel prices change at the distribution terminals every day, so a station ordering a tanker truck today and one ordering tomorrow after the price goes up will reflect that in their pricing.

While some may think rural stations would be more expensive, USA Today reports that often rural stations have a lower real estate cost, so they can charge less, despite higher freight charges.

Also, chains will sometimes charge a little more at different stations to equal out the steep discounts that stations in the most competitive areas have to charge.

The only plus side? Wacky pricing isn’t going away, so we can just enjoy the cheapest gas where we find it.

